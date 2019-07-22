Over 150 sovereigns of gold, cash, silver burgled from house

: About 170 sovereigns of gold ornaments, 5 kg of silver articles and Rs 1.5 lakh in cash have been burgled from a house near here, police said Monday.

The house owner Ramesh running a photo studio had gone with his family to Palakkad Sunday and returned late Sunday to find the front door and window of the house broken open, the police said.

Ramesh went into the house and found the valuables missing, they said.

Based on a complaint, fingerprint experts and a sniffer dog were pressed into service. A special team was formed to catch the burglars, they added.

