Guru Nanak Jayanti 2019: Delhi govt drops odd-even rule for Nov 11, 12

The decision has been taken so that there is no disturbance in celebrations of birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, Kejriwal said at a press conference.

There will be no odd-even restrictions on vehicles on November 11-12 in Delhi to ensure hassle-free commute on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

Originally, the government had announced the odd-even scheme between November 4 and November 15 to fight air pollution. It is effective between 8 am to 8 pm.
