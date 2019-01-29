Guv seeks reports from V-Cs of Raj universities about work done in adopted villages

Singh has sought reports from vice chancellors of state universities about the work done in villages adopted by the them, a said Tuesday.

On the basis of reports received from the vice chancellors, Singh will make an assessment of smart villages.

"The has sought detailed reports about the development work carried out in the villages which were adopted by universities in order to make them smart villages.

V-Cs will have to submit details by March 31," the said.

The had directed the state universities to adopt backward villages in order to convert them into smart villages. The V-Cs will have to submit details in a 14-point format, he said.

The 14-point index will have parameters like employment, arrangement of agriculture loan, health and sanitation, drinking water and electrification, housing, education, e-initiative, inclusive growth of children, social security, innovation, water conservation, road and transport system and other activities which were initiated at the university level.

