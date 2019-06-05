Hafiz Saeed not allowed to lead Eid prayers at his 'favourite' venue in Lahore

For the first time in years, attack mastermind and Jammat-ud-Dawa (JuD) Saeed was not allowed by the government on Wednesday to lead Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at his favourite venue here, an said.

Instead, Saeed, of UN-designated terrorist organisation JuD, offered prayers at a local mosque adjacent to his residence here.

"JuD Saeed wanted to lead the Eid prayers at the but he was conveyed by an of the government a day before (Tuesday) that he could not do so. In case he goes ahead with his plan (to lead the Eid prayers) the government may arrest him, the privy to the development told

He said Saeed having no other option "followed the government direction" and dropped the idea of leading the prayers at the

Saeed had been leading the prayers on both Eid-ul Fitr and Eid-ul Azha at the Qaddafi Stadium for last many years without any hindrance. Rather the government used to provide him foolproof security.

In the past Saeed not only led the prayers but also propagated his views especially on before a large gathering of people assembled on such religious festivals.

Saeed, who was banned on December 10, 2008 by the after the horrific attacks in which 166 people were killed, is keeping a low profile since the launched a crackdown on proscribed organisations some three months ago to fulfil its obligations regarding international terror financing watchdog (FATF).

In February, Paris-based international terror financing watchdog FATF decided to continue the 'Grey' listing of for its failure to stop funding of terrorist groups such as the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), the (LeT) and the JuD.

In March, Saeed was barred by the government from delivering weekly Friday sermon at Jamia Masjid Qadsia, the in

Saeed was never stopped from delivering Friday sermons even during the years when Masjid Qadsia's control was under the government.

The JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the attacks. It had been declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June 2014.

The has designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, and the US, since 2012, has offered a USD 10 million reward for information that brings him to justice.

