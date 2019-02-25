Haryana Budget brings social security cover for farmers, workers

The government Monday announced new schemes to provide financial and social security cover to families of farmers and those of workers in the ahead of the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls.

Presenting a Rs 1.32 lakh crore budget for 2019-20, said the government has not only tried to give impetus to economic growth but also tried to stabilise and strengthen the financial structure of the state.

The budget, which did not propose any new tax, has a total outlay of Rs 1,32,165.99 crore, 14.73 per cent more than the budget for 2018-19.

The major thrust of the budget for next fiscal is on sectors like education, health, rural development, skill development and industrial training, agriculture and allied activities.

The said the BJP government in the state proposes new schemes to provide financial and social security cover to families of farmers in possession of land of up to five acres and for the families of workers in with family income of less than Rs 15,000 per month.

He said in case of farmers, this will be in addition to the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme announced by the Centre.

An outlay of Rs 1,500 crore has been provided in the budget for these schemes, whose names and other modalities were being worked out, he told reporters later.

