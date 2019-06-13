Haryana to organise state-level function to honour outstanding athletes

A state-level function will be organised in Panchkula on June 24 to honour outstanding athletes of Haryana, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Anil Vij, said here Thursday.
He said chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will give away cash prizes worth Rs 90 crore to about 3,000 sportspersons winning medals in national and international competitions.
Vij said that athletes who have won medals at Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Para-Asian Games during the years 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 will be honoured in the function.
The sportspersons of senior and junior categories, who could not be honoured previously due to certain reasons, will also be honoured in the function, he said, as per an official statement.
The Minister said that after the formulation of the New Sports Policy 2015, many athletes have brought laurels to the state and the country at national and international levels.
Vij said that the state government has increased the prize money of medal winning athletes in Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and National Games.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU