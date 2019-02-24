Have asked Vikhe-Patil to convince his son: Ashok Chavan

Ashok Chavan said Sunday that senior party Radhakrishna Vikhe- should "convince" his son Sujay, who is keen on contesting the election from

In previous elections, the constituency was alloted to the ally NCP, but Sujay Vikhe- has said on more than one occasions that he would stand from as independent if the seat is not ceded to the

Another constituency in Vikhe-Patil's native district is Shirdi, but it is a reserved seat.

Chavan was speaking to reporters in Latur after unveiling a statue of late

"Sujay should know that his request is under the Congress party's consideration. I have also suggested his father that he should convince his son (to back down if necessary)," Chavan said.

"The seat Sujay has been demanding has not yet been discussed with the NCP and no final decision has been taken," Chavan added.

