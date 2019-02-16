JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

The Amazon-in-New York lesson: Cities need to keep their arrogance in check
Business Standard

Dr Reddy's receives inspection closure report for its Duvvada facility

The site was again audited in October 2018, Dr Reddy's said.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Dr Reddy's

Drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories Saturday said it has received the inspection closure report for its Duvvada facility in Andhra Pradesh from the US health regulator.

"We have received a written communication from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) about the issuance of establishment inspection report (EIR) for FTO VII, our formulations manufacturing facility at Duvvada, Visakhapatnam," Dr Reddy's said in a filing to the BSE.

This site was included in the warning letter received from USFDA in November 2015.

Subsequently, the site was audited by the regulator in March 2017 for which we received EIR in November 2017, wherein the site's status remained unchanged, it added.

ALSO READ: Dr Reddy's signs definitive agreement to sell its API business in Hyderabad

The site was again audited in October 2018, Dr Reddy's said.

"Based on our responses and follow-up actions, the USFDA has concluded that this inspection is 'closed' and has determined the inspection classification of this facility as voluntary action initiated," it added.
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 17:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements