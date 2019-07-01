HC asks Centre, Delhi govt to consider suggestions for monitoring police conduct

The Delhi High Court Monday asked the Centre and the Delhi government to consider the suggestion of an advocate for providing body cameras to police officials to monitor their conduct as also of the public.

The court was hearing a plea seeking direction to the police to curb excess use of force and maintain cordial relation with the public following an alleged police assault on a tempo driver and his son in Mukherjee Nagar area of the national capital.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar asked the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Delhi government and Delhi Police to consider the representation given by advocate and social activist Amit Sahni and take a decision on it.

The court however made it clear that it was not giving any direction to the authorities and it was open to them to accept or reject the suggestions made by Sahni. The court disposed of the petition.

Delhi government was represented by advocate Anupam Srivastava.

The petition suggested that body cameras be provided to police officers to monitor and ensure proper conduct, behaviour of officials as well as public, and to ensure foolproof and transparent prosecution in case of any violation.

On June 16, several video clips of a brawl between the tempo driver, Sarabjeet Singh, and policemen went viral on social media.

In one of the videos, Singh was seen chasing a policemen with a sword following which other policemen arrived at the scene and they thrashed the driver and his son with batons while overpowering them.

The police said the altercation between took place after Singh's vehicle collided with a police van.

Eight police personnel were injured in the scuffle, the police said.

The incident took place in front of Mukherjee Nagar Police Station in north Delhi.

Three policemen -- two Assistant Sub-Inspectors and a Constable -- were suspended after the incident.

The petition said the courts, while dealing with brutality of police in various judgments, have observed that the object of the police is to control the situation and not to punish the person at the spot.

Another petition has also been filed in the high court seeking an independent CBI probe into the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)