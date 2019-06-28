JUST IN
Heat tops 45C in France for first time: weather service

AFP  |  Paris 

The temperature in France on Friday surpassed 45 degrees Celsius for the first time as Europe wilted in a major heatwave, state weather forecaster Meteo-France said.

The record was set in the village of Villevieille in the southern department of Gard, which registered a high of 45.1 degrees Celsius.

The previous record stood at 44.1 degrees Celsius in the same area during the notorious August 2003 heatwave, Meteo-France told AFP.

First Published: Fri, June 28 2019. 19:35 IST

