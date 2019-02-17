Heather Nauert withdraws her nomination for US envoy to UN

In a surprise move, State Department withdrew her to replace Indian-American as the top US at the United Nations, amid criticism by Democrats for her lack of diplomatic experience.

Nauert, 48, a former anchor, issued a statement on Saturday citing family reasons for her decision.

"I am grateful to (Donald) and (Mike) Pompeo for the trust they placed in me for considering me for the position of US to the United Nations," said.

"However, the past two months have been gruelling for my family and therefore it is in the best interest of my family that I withdraw my name from consideration, she said.

Nauret said her two years with the administration had been "one of the highest honours of my life and I will always be grateful to the President, the Secretary, and my colleagues at the State Department for their support.

State Department Deputy said will make an announcement about a new nominee soon.

Pompeo said she had performed her duties as a senior member of his team "with unequalled excellence".

" her name from consideration to become the nominee for to the is a decision for which I have great respect, Pompeo said.

nominated for the top diplomatic position at the UN in November, weeks after announced her resignation.

Senators from the opposition raised questions over her qualification as the top US to the

In the past, the position was held by some of the top American political leaders and diplomats including former president

"She has no foreign policy experience that I can deduce, and being a is different than being the chief of the at a world body like the UN," Senator Bob Menendez, Ranking Member at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, had said.

Many of her supporters argued she's more than qualified for the role, noting her practice in messaging the Trump administration's foreign policy for nearly two years.

