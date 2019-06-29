Heatwave likely in parts of Delhi on Sunday

There was no respite from heat for Delhiites as the maximum temperature in the national capital settled five degrees above the normal on Saturday.

People in Delhi woke up to a warm morning with the minimum temperature settling at 30 degree Celsius, two notches above the normal, while the maximum temperature settled at 42.3 degrees Celsius, five degrees above the normal for this time of the year.

The humidity level oscillated between 28 and 55 per cent, the MeT department said.

The has forecast partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thundery development for Sunday.

"There is also a possibility of heatwave conditions at few places in the city. The maximum and minimum temperature would be around 43 and 30 degree Celsius," an official of the MeT department said.

On Friday, the maximum temperature was 41.5 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was 27.2 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)