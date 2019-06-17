JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

J P Nadda appointed BJP's working president

'Explosion' near China-North Korea border causes small quake
Business Standard

Heavy rain after cloudburst in North Sikkim

Press Trust of India  |  Gangtok 

Several areas of North Sikkim experienced heavy rain on Monday following a cloudburst in the upper reaches of Teesta river, an official said.

The Teesta III hydro power project authorities have released 600 cusecs of water from the Chungathang dam following inundation of the area, North Sikkim District Collector Raj Yadav said.

The people of Lachen and Chungthang are alerted about the situation, he said.

A heavy inflow of muddy water and logs was reported to be coming towards Dickchu Teesta V dam from 2.30 pm onwards due to the cloudburst, the district collector said.

Residents of Singtam and Rangpo have been alerted about the sudden spate in Teesta river through its downstream which flows downwards through East Sikkim.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 20:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU