Heavy rain after cloudburst in North Sikkim

-
ALSO READ
B'desh hopeful on India's assurance over Teesta water-sharing issue
Govt nod to NHPC acquiring Lanco's Teesta hydro project for Rs 907 cr
Cabinet nod to NHPC acquiring Lanco's Teesta hydro-electric project
Govt nod to NHPC acquiring Lanco's Teesta hydro project
JK Tyre Himalayan Drive set to take off on Wednesday
-
Several areas of North Sikkim experienced heavy rain on Monday following a cloudburst in the upper reaches of Teesta river, an official said.
The Teesta III hydro power project authorities have released 600 cusecs of water from the Chungathang dam following inundation of the area, North Sikkim District Collector Raj Yadav said.
The people of Lachen and Chungthang are alerted about the situation, he said.
A heavy inflow of muddy water and logs was reported to be coming towards Dickchu Teesta V dam from 2.30 pm onwards due to the cloudburst, the district collector said.
Residents of Singtam and Rangpo have been alerted about the sudden spate in Teesta river through its downstream which flows downwards through East Sikkim.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU