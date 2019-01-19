Heavy snowfall, rain likely in Himachal on Jan 21, 22

The minimum temperature in most parts of improved marginally on Saturday, the meteorological department said but warned that heavy snowfall and rain in high and mid hills of the state are likely on January 21 and 22.

Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 5.2C, Shimla said.

The minimum temperature in Kinnaur's Kalpa was minus 1.8C, he said.

Shimla, Dalhousie and Kufri recorded minimum temperatures of 7.7C, 5.7C and 3.2C, respectively.

Singh warned that heavy snowfall and rain in high and mid hills are likely on January 21 and 22. He predicted snowfall and rain in parts of till January 24.

A western disturbance is affecting As a result, light rain and snowfall will occur at isolated places in on Saturday, he said.

Thereafter, distribution and intensity of the rain and snowfall will increase and widespread rain and snowfall will occur in Himachal Pradesh from Sunday to Thursday, he said.

