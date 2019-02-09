Helmet, seat-belt rule mandatory from Feb 11 in Pondy

: has made it a must for motorcyclists to wear crash helmets and to seat-belts from February 11, territorial Director General of Police S Sundari Nanda said Friday



Speaking to reporters here, she said those riding two- wheelers without wearing helmets would be fined Rs 100 and repeat offenders would face stringent action.

The DGP said traffic police had been conducting an awareness campaign among two-wheeler riders, and school and college-goers the need to use the helmets for safety for nearly six months now.

She said the riders accounted for themost number of deaths in road accidents here in the last three months.

The said 322 two-wheeler riders out of the total fatalities of 648 in road accidents were killed in the last three months for they were found riding without helmets.

She said those driving cars should use seat belts for safety.

The DGP said attempts were made some years ago to make helmet-wearing compulsory but there was resistance from some quarters and the government gave up the enforcement of the rule.

