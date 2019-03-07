Hi-tech traffic mgmnt & surveillance centre set up in Raipur

The government has set up a hi-tech 'integrated command and control centre' in for better traffic management and surveillance in the city, an said on Thursday.

on Wednesday launched the 'Daksha' project under which the centre has been built, he said.

Set up at a cost of Rs 157.70 crore as part of the Smart City initiative, "the project will take care of safety and security, traffic management, public communication, and also to keep the city green," he said.

Under the project, around 372 CCTV cameras have been installed at strategic locations for better surveillance, he said, adding more such devices will be put up wherever required in future.

'Intelligent' (automated) traffic signals have also been put up at 40 locations, besides 36 automatic number plate recognition cameras at six locations and red light violation detection devices at 23 locations, he said.

Devices for speed violation and wrong way movement detection have also been put up at some places to ensure strict compliance of traffic rules, he said.

Aiming to ensure safety and prevent crimes against women, emergency call boxes have also been installed at 83 places in the city where people can seek help at the time of an emergency by just pressing a button, he said.

The project will be operated jointly by transport and police departments and the city civic body, he said.

The system has been designed, constructed and implemented by the Smart World and Communication (SWC) business unit of Larson and Toubro Construction, he added.

