'High priority to addressing issues of Indians living abroad'

The central government attaches high priority to addressing and resolving issues and grievances of Indian nationals living abroad, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

He also said that cases concerning issues of Indians living abroad are systematically registered and monitored on the MADAD portal, which was inaugurated in February 2015 with a view to ensuring their disposal in a time-bound, transparent and accountable manner.

"The government of India attaches high priority to addressing and resolving issues and grievances of Indian nationals living abroad. Issues and grievances can be brought to the notice of the government through any means both in India as well as at Indian missions and posts abroad," he said during Question Hour.

The minister said tracking and monitoring through MADAD has significantly strengthened the mechanism for addressing and resolving grievances of all overseas Indians.

He said since February 2015 till July 18, 2019, a total of 50,605 grievances have been registered on MADAD out of which 44,360 grievances have been successfully resolved, thus making the resolution rate of grievances registered on MADAD nearly 90 per cent.

"Out of these, 36,805 grievances pertained to Indians living in countries of the Gulf region," he said.

