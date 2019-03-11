Himachal: Fresh snowfall in higher reaches

The higher reaches, including Kufri and Manali, of Himachal Pradesh witnessed a fresh bout of snowfall, while light rains occurred in other parts of the state on Monday.
Kufri in Shimla district received 2.5 cm of snowfall, Manali in Kullu district got 3 cm, whereas Kalpa in Kinnaur district received 5 cm, the MeT centre at Shimla said.
Several parts of the state including Shimla witnessed light rains, the weatherman said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU