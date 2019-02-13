JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Ludhiana gang rape issue rocks Punjab assembly

NZ cries foul over Huawei rugby quip
Business Standard

Himachal Pradesh loan burden reaches Rs 49,745 cr

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

The total loan burden on Himachal Pradesh has reached Rs 49,745 crore till January 2019, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed the State Assembly during the ongoing budget session Wednesday.

In a written reply to the assembly, the CM said, the maximum limit of taking loan by the state government has been fixed at 3 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), which has been estimated at Rs 4,524 crore for 2018-19.

The state government has taken a net loan of Rs 1,838.75 crore till January 15 during the current financial year, he added.

The state government has not taken up the matter with the centre for waiving the state loan, the CM further said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 14:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements