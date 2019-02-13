Himachal Pradesh loan burden reaches Rs 49,745 cr

The total loan burden on has reached Rs 49,745 crore till January 2019, informed the during the ongoing budget session Wednesday.

In a written reply to the assembly, the CM said, the maximum limit of taking loan by the has been fixed at 3 per cent of the (GDP), which has been estimated at Rs 4,524 crore for 2018-19.

The has taken a net loan of Rs 1,838.75 crore till January 15 during the current financial year, he added.

The has not taken up the matter with the centre for waiving the state loan, the CM further said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)