Himachal Pradesh loan burden reaches Rs 49,745 cr

The total loan burden on Himachal Pradesh has reached Rs 49,745 crore till January 2019, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed the State Assembly during the ongoing budget session Wednesday.
In a written reply to the assembly, the CM said, the maximum limit of taking loan by the state government has been fixed at 3 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), which has been estimated at Rs 4,524 crore for 2018-19.
The state government has taken a net loan of Rs 1,838.75 crore till January 15 during the current financial year, he added.
The state government has not taken up the matter with the centre for waiving the state loan, the CM further said.
