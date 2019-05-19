Himachal witnesses good turnout in initial hours of voting

Over 26 per cent turnout was recorded in the first four hours of polling on Sunday in four seats of where five MLAs are among 45 candidates in the fray.

Polling was underway in Shimla (SC), Mandi, Hamirpur and Kangra.

EVM snags delayed voting at nine polling stations. Voting restarted after the nine faulty were replaced, a said.

The first Indian voter cast his vote at tribal district Kinnaur's Kalpa polling booth falling under seat. He was accorded a warm welcome by the election staff at the booth.

along with his family members cast his vote at Bharari (Murhag) in Seraj Vidhan Sabha constituency of district.

A total of 7,730 polling stations have been set up in 4 constituencies -- Shimla (SC), Mandi, Hamirpur and Kangra -- in the state where 53,30,154 registered voters are registered.

The BJP has fielded state's Food and Civil Supplies in Kangra after dropping sitting Kangra's MLA Pawan Kajal is contesting against him.

In Hamirpur, three-time and former BCCI is in the fray on a BJP ticket.

BJP's Pachhad MLA is contesting against Solan MLA Dhani for the Shimla (SC) parliamentary seat.

Aashray Sharma, who is the grandson of former Sukh Ram, is contesting against BJP in

His father had to resign from the state cabinet after he decided to contest on the ticket.

Anil Sharma's resignation followed an awkward phase during which the minister refused to campaign for his own party's candidate in Mandi, insisting that he would not takes sides.

of Police (law and order) Khushhal Sharma said elaborate security arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the polls in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)