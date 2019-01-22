Himanta shown black flag as protests against Citizenship Bill

Protests against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill continued Tuesday with black flags shown to Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in district.

Twenty agitators of the AASU, the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) and the AJYCP were picked up for trying to block roads and showing black flags to Sarma, who had gone for a meeting with BJP workers, police said.

Student protesters held a two-hour 'Gana Hartaal' against the Bill in Sivasagar and stripped themselves partially, while all shops were closed and vehicles were off the road during that period.

In Nazira town of Sibsagar, the main road was blocked for some time by burning tyres demanding withdrawal of the Bill.

Members of the (AJYCP) took out a procession in the of and later burnt the effigies of and on the national highway at Tingrai point.

The student community also held different forms of protest during the day at various educational institutes.

In the state capital, students of the Cotton University organised a protest march, in which students of many other colleges also took part.

Students of and too came out on roads with separate processions to lodge their opposition against the Bill.

AASU and 30 indigenous groups have organised a public rally in Guwahati on Wednesday against the Bill.

Meanwhile, a delegation of JD(U) will reach the state on January 28 for a two-day visit to protest against the Bill.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on January 8, seeks to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, and after six years of residence in even if they do not possess any document.

Massive protests broke out across the state and other parts of North East after Modi announced in Silchar on January 4 that the controversial document would be passed as soon as possible in Parliament.

