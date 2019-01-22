Shivakumar Swami always showered love and blessings on me like son: Modi

Condoling the demise of Shivakumara Swami, the 111-year-old of the Siddaganga Mutt in Karnataka, Modi said Tuesday he was always showered with love and blessings by the seer during their interactions.

"I want to express my sorrow on the death of Swami Shree Shree I got the opportunity to take his blessings several times at his Tumkur mutt. Whenever I met him, he would shower love and blessings on me like a son. Demise of a saint and seer like him is very saddening," Modi said.

Inaugurating the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in his parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Modi said the country will always remember his work for the mankind.

Known as the "Walking God", passed away on Monday, leaving an indelible imprint with his stellar contributions in education sector and philanthropy.

On Tuesday, and Chemical and placed a wreath on Swami's mortal remains on behalf of the

"Along with @DVSBJP, placed a wreath on behalf of the @PMOIndia @narendramodi on the mortal remains of the Nadedaduva Devaru, Sri Sri Sri #ShivakumaraSwamiji of #Siddhaganga Mutt," Sitharaman tweeted.

