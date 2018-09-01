Hindu Munnani leader moves HC against prescribed norms for installing Ganesha idols

The today sought the state government's stand on a plea challenging the guidelines on installation of Vinayaga idols for Vinayaga



Chathurthi.

Justice R Mahadevan sought the government's stand on a bunch of pleas, including one by Hindu and slated the matter for further hearing on September 4.

The government earlier had stipulated that the organisers of the Vinayaga Chaturthi function would obtain no-objection certificates from the house owners and the local bodies a month before installing the idols on public roads.

Additionally, the NOCs have to be taken from the police and the Fire and Rescue Services also for installing the idols.

Ramagopalan, referring to the conditions, said for temporary installation of idols for a period of three to 10 days, it would take a year to get all the requisite permissions from various bodies as stipulated in the government order.

Contending that the conditions imposed were practically impossible to obtain, the petitioners, including Ramagopalan, sought the court to quash the government order.

When General submitted that the government order was issued on the basis of a high court directive, the asked him to get instructions on the issue and posted the matter to September 4 for further hearing.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)