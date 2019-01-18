HIV-affected inmate dies while being ferried from hospital to jail

A 28-year-old female inmate, who was suffering from HIV, has died while she was being ferried back from a hospital to a jail in Uttar Pradesh's district, authorities said Friday.

Seema, a resident of district, was admitted to the district hospital in Dasna on January 9, where her illness was diagnosed as HIV. The next day, she was referred to a hospital in Meerut, said jail

The jail staff was carrying the woman back to Dasna on Thursday night as the doctors had discharged her after prescribing the same treatment in the jail hospital. During the journey, she complained of severe pain in the heart. The woman was immediately rushed to the district hospital, where she was declared brought dead, the said.

The body will be handed over to her family after completing the legal formalities, the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)