Raj minister reaches Assembly on bicycle

Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas Friday reached the State Legislative Assembly riding his bicycle.

The minister has decided to ride bicycle once a week to reach the secretariat or to attend the House proceedings, he said.

In days to come he also intends to reach the assembly or the secretariat by walking or on a motorcycle, the minister said.

The minister told reporters here that problems such as rising fuel prices, air pollution, increasing traffic could be dealt if everyone started using cycle once a week.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 22:26 IST

