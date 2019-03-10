Hockey India names 60 junior campers for national camp

Hockey Sunday announced a list of 60 players for a coaching camp for the junior national team.

The 21-day camp will be held from March 11 to 31 at the Authority of campus.

A total of six goalkeepers, 15 defenders, 18 midfielders and 21 forwards have been called up for the camp.

The list of campers comprises goalkeepers Pawan, Prashant Kumar Chauhan, Akashdeep Singh, Anant Vishwakarma, and

The defenders who have been called for the camp include Mandeep Mor, Parampreet Singh, Suman Beck, Pratap Lakra, Sanjay, Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem, Lugun Cyril, Innocent Munda, Rajinder Singh, Princepal Singh, H. Thrishul Ganapathy, Pankaj, Sharda Nand Tiwari, and

The Midfielders include Vishal Antil, Yashdeep Siwach, Vishnu Kant Singh, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Niraj Kumar Waribam, Akshay Awasthi, Gopi Kumar Sonkar, Gregory Xess, Jaswinder Singh, Rahul Kumar, Geet Singh Thakur, Sukhman Singh, Manish Yadav, Nabin Kujur, Pinkal Barla, Surya N M, Sundram Singh Rajawat and Vinit.

The list of forwards comprises Gursahibjit Singh, Maninder Singh, Bobby Singh Dhami, Sudeep Chirmako, Rajbhar, Dilpreet Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Amandeep Singh, Shivam Anand, Prabhjot Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Gurveer Singh, Kishan Kanojia, Rahul, Poovanna C B, Venkatesh Kenche, Uttam Singh, Ankit Pal, Sunit Lakra, K. Tiras, S. Karthi.

Speaking on the composition, Hockey said, "This is our first camp of the year and we want to ensure that the coaching and support staff can have a look at the best possible pool of talent.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)