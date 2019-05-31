Home minister Shah terms as 'landmark' the pension scheme for retail traders

JUST IN
Committed to ensure women empowerment, children welfare: Irani

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday described as "landmark" the Modi government's decision to launch a new pension scheme for shopkeepers and retail traders.

Shah, who took oath as a central minister Thursday, also said in a series of tweets that farmers and poor have always been a priority for the Modi government.

"In its efforts to provide universal social security, the Modi government has taken a landmark decision and approved a new scheme, which assures all shopkeepers, retail traders and self-employed persons a minimum monthly pension of Rs 3000 per month after the age of 60 years," he tweeted.

Shah said as promised, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the PM-Kisan Yojana to all farmers.

The Cabinet has also approved a new scheme "Pradhan Mantri Kisan Pension Yojana" to provide pension to crores of small and marginal farmers, he said.

"I congratulate PM @narendramodi ji for approving major changes in the PM's Scholarship Scheme under the National Defence Fund. It reflects Modi government's sensitivity and commitment towards ensuring well-being of those who protect our nation against all odds," Shah tweeted. PTI ACB

First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 23:10 IST

