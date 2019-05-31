Home minister Shah terms as 'landmark' the pension scheme for retail traders

-
ALSO READ
Amit Shah congratulates Modi for approving major changes in PM's Scholarship Scheme
Will put in best efforts to serve country: Shah
Naxalism confined to 15% in India under Modi rule: Shah
NDA represents country's expectations, ambitions: Prime Minister Modi
Gujarat: Modi, Shah to get low-key welcome due to Surat mishap
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday described as "landmark" the Modi government's decision to launch a new pension scheme for shopkeepers and retail traders.
Shah, who took oath as a central minister Thursday, also said in a series of tweets that farmers and poor have always been a priority for the Modi government.
"In its efforts to provide universal social security, the Modi government has taken a landmark decision and approved a new scheme, which assures all shopkeepers, retail traders and self-employed persons a minimum monthly pension of Rs 3000 per month after the age of 60 years," he tweeted.
Shah said as promised, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the PM-Kisan Yojana to all farmers.
The Cabinet has also approved a new scheme "Pradhan Mantri Kisan Pension Yojana" to provide pension to crores of small and marginal farmers, he said.
"I congratulate PM @narendramodi ji for approving major changes in the PM's Scholarship Scheme under the National Defence Fund. It reflects Modi government's sensitivity and commitment towards ensuring well-being of those who protect our nation against all odds," Shah tweeted. PTI ACB
http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg
We bring the World to you"
Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.
http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg
We bring the World to you"
Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU