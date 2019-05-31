Home minister Shah terms as 'landmark' the pension scheme for retail traders

Friday described as "landmark" the Modi government's decision to launch a new pension scheme for shopkeepers and

Shah, who took oath as a Thursday, also said in a series of tweets that farmers and poor have always been a priority for the

"In its efforts to provide universal social security, the has taken a landmark decision and approved a new scheme, which assures all shopkeepers, and self-employed persons a minimum monthly pension of Rs 3000 per month after the age of 60 years," he tweeted.

Shah said as promised, has extended the PM-Kisan Yojana to all farmers.

The Cabinet has also approved a new scheme "Pradhan Mantri Kisan Pension Yojana" to provide pension to crores of small and marginal farmers, he said.

"I congratulate PM @narendramodi ji for approving major changes in the PM's Scholarship Scheme under the It reflects Modi government's sensitivity and commitment towards ensuring well-being of those who protect our nation against all odds," Shah tweeted. PTI ACB







We bring the World to you"Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.





We bring the World to you"



Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)