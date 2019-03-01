JUST IN
Feb PMI indicates strong flow of new orders: Garg

Honda Cars sales up 16% to 13,527 units in February

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) Friday reported a 16 per cent increase in its domestic sales to 13,527 units in February.

The company had sold 11,650 units in the domestic market in February 2018, HCIL said in a statement.

The company also exported 20 units last month, it said.

"Our on-ground efforts and sustained sales momentum for models, specially the Amaze, City and WR-V has fuelled our growth in February," HCIL Senior VP and Director-Sales and Marketing Rajesh Goel said.

The overall market sentiment is not overtly buoyant at this stage, however, the company hopes the market will revive soon, he added.

First Published: Fri, March 01 2019. 17:07 IST

