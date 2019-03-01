20 employees of Beed hospital sacked for fake certificates

Twenty employees of District Civil Hospital in have been dismissed from service for submitting fake certificates of being the offspring of freedom fighters in order to get jobs under the reserved category, an said Friday.

The dismissed employees also include women, the added.

The government's dismissal order came after the Administrative Tribunal (MAT) gave its ruling last year, in which it confirmed that the certificates submitted by these 20 employees were bogus.

"Twenty employees- seventeen class IV and three class III- were dismissed from service with effect from today (March 1). The government issued their dismissal order on Thursday," Dr said.

In 2004, these employees had produced bogus certificates of being sons or daughters of freedom fighters in order to get a job in district hospital, he said.

