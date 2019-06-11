Hong Kong's Risland enters Indian realty mkt

Hong Kong-based realty firm has forayed into Indian and will develop its first housing project in the national capital at an estimated cost of Rs 700 crore, a said.

Risland has tied up with Uppal group to construct a residential project near Chhattarpur in the national capital. Uppal group owns 4.1 acre of land.

" is our first project in - a 100-metre tall ultra luxury residential condominium that is set to redefine the skyline of South Delhi," Risland for (NCR) Li Qiongjia said.

The construction work has already started and the project would be ready for possession in November 2021. The construction contract has been awarded to CCTEB (China Construction Third Engineering Bureau).

Risland will develop 160 units in the project besides one tower for economically weaker section. The project will be launched for sale next month in a price range of Rs 7-12 crore for an apartment. The rates of penthouse will be Rs 22-25 crore.

Asked about the investment, Li Qiongjia said the total project cost is estimated at nearly Rs 700 crore, which will be funded through internal accruals and advances from customers against sales.

There are very limited number of housing projects being developed in the national capital. Realty DLF has completed a residential project and is constructing another at Moti Nagar here. has one project at Civil Lines and the Unity group is developing one at Karol Bagh.

Risland is looking to develop more in Delhi- and other parts of the country and is in talks with land owners and other builders, company's assistant president, design management, said.

Globally, Risland is developing 10 projects in Thailand, the US, Indonesia, and India.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)