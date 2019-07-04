Hot day in Delhi, traces of rainfall

Mercury rose by a few notches in Delhi on Thursday with the minimum temperature settling at 31.2 degrees Celsius.

The city received traces of rainfall in parts of Delhi over a period of 24 hours till 8:30 AM on Thursday, a MeT official said.

Safdarjung and Lodhi Road observatories recorded traces of rain while the Ridge observatory posted 2.4 mm of rain, he said.

The weatherman has forecast cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle later in the day, which is likely to bring some relief form the heat.

The humidity in the morning was recorded at 63 per cent.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 38 degrees Celsius, a meteorological department official said.

The maximum and minimum temperature on Monday were recorded at 39.4 and 29.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

