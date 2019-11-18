JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Modi govt's doctrine of governance behind economic slowdown: Manmohan Singh
Business Standard

JNU protests: HRD Ministry forms committee to hold talks, restore normalcy

The Human Resource Development Ministry's committee on JNU will initiate dialogues with students and administration as well as submit recommendations on resolution of all issues

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

student protest

The HRD Ministry on Monday appointed a three-member committee to recommend ways to restore normal functioning of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), officials said.

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry's committee on JNU will initiate dialogues with students and administration as well as submit recommendations on resolution of all issues, they said.

The varsity's students have been protesting for nearly three weeks against the draft hostel manual, which has provisions for hostel fee hike, dress code and curfew timings.
First Published: Mon, November 18 2019. 11:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU