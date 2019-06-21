Hunt for Indian K-pop Stars Begin for Z-POP DREAM Season 2

/ -- Launched by the COZMIC Group, Z-POP DREAM is the first global entertainment ecosystem to discover pop music talent. Starting initially from across Asia, it will help talent accelerate their rise to international stardom while staying constantly connected with millions of fans 24/7 via 'glitsy'.

In its inaugural season, Z-POP DREAM Season 1 saw the debut of and groups respectively. The all-boy and all-girl groups each consisted of seven members, from seven different Asian countries.

Z-POP DREAM Season 1 saw Priyanka Mazumdar and Siddhant Arora get selected to become the world's first Indian Z-POP stars. The duo went on to join the all-boy and all-girl groups who were given the opportunity to perform at the Z-POP DREAM Live Debut Concert in in February this year. The concert was broadcasted in 120 countries by KBS World and Arirang TV.

Z-POP DREAM Season 2 will feature seven countries, just like in Season 1 - India, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Pre-auditions and auditions are scheduled in these territories between June and November. In December, two talents from each country (one male, one female), will be offered the opportunity to be based in for intensive training and development for a three-month period. The Z-POP DREAM Live Debut Concert (Season 2) is scheduled April 2020.

On the announcement of the launch of Season 2, Mr. Wu Swee Sin, for the COZMIC Group, had this to say, "After a great Season 1, we are excited to bring back our unique brand of Z-POP DREAM to the world. will always be a very important market for us and I'm confident that we will see continue to see active and talented participation from here."



In the pre-audition phase, people interested in auditioning for Z-POP DREAM Season 2 will have to download 'glitsy', a new mobile application that has been launched for this season, and upload videos of their performances by the 15th of July. The app features also include online voting, sharing of virtual gifts and earning points to redeem exclusive offers; 'glitsy' will also provide original and exclusive content, and (merchandise, concert tickets, etc). 'glitsy' is available for download from the and Google Play. Alternatively, people can also upload their entry videos on the 'glitsy' website (http://www.glitsy.com) by the 15th of July.

About COZMIC Group:



The is a Singapore-headquartered technology-driven entertainment and company focused on creating original intellectual property and formats in an integrated ecosystem to cater to a worldwide audience. Its current project is Z-POP DREAM. For more information, please visit

