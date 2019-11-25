JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Maharashtra LIVE: SC order at 10:30am tomorrow, uproar in Parliament
Business Standard

Hurt by behaviour of Congress MPs in LS on Maharashtra issue: Speaker

"I am hurt by whatever happened in Parliament today. It is unacceptable and won't be tolerated," Birla told reporters

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Om Birla, Lok Sabha speaker
Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said the behaviour of the Congress MPs, who stormed the Well of the House to protest against the swearing-in of a BJP-led government in Maharashtra, was "unacceptable" and will not be "tolerated."

"I am hurt by whatever happened in Parliament today. It is unacceptable and won't be tolerated," Birla told reporters.

Sources said it is being considered whether Congress MPs Hibi Eden and T N Prathapan can be suspended for five years for storming the Well of the House and obstructing Parliament proceedings by shouting slogans.
First Published: Mon, November 25 2019. 15:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU