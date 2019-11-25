Hurt by behaviour of Congress MPs in LS on Maharashtra issue: Speaker

-
ALSO READ
Two-term BJP MP Om Birla set to become Speaker of 17th Lok Sabha
Speaker Om Birla asks secretariat to track MP participation in Lok Sabha
Delhi HC refuses urgent hearing for plea seeking LoP's appointment in LS
The age of the 'karyakarta': Meet Om Birla, the new Lok Sabha Speaker
Rajasthan MP Om Birla chosen as the Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha
-
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said the behaviour of the Congress MPs, who stormed the Well of the House to protest against the swearing-in of a BJP-led government in Maharashtra, was "unacceptable" and will not be "tolerated."
"I am hurt by whatever happened in Parliament today. It is unacceptable and won't be tolerated," Birla told reporters.
Sources said it is being considered whether Congress MPs Hibi Eden and T N Prathapan can be suspended for five years for storming the Well of the House and obstructing Parliament proceedings by shouting slogans.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU