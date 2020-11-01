Hyundai reports 8.2% increase in total sales at 68,835 units for Oct

The company had achieved the previous highest monthly domestic sales number in October 2018 with 52,001 units.

on Sunday reported an 8.2 per cent increase in total sales at 68,835 units for October.

The company had sold 63,610 units in October 2019.

The auto major recorded its highest ever monthly domestic sales of 56,605 units last month, up 13.2 per cent from 50,010 units in October 2019, the company said in a statement.

The company had achieved the previous highest monthly domestic sales number in October 2018 with 52,001 units.



"The October month sales performance has set a positive tone for the overall business environment and we are confident that the company will continue to strongly contribute towards sustainable growth of the economy, community and all its stakeholders," Director (Sales,Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said.

The company's exports, however, declined by 10.1 per cent to 12,230 units as compared with 13,600 units in October last year, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)