Hyundai reports 8.2% increase in total sales at 68,835 units for Oct

-
ALSO READ
Hyundai, Kia recall over 600,000 vehicles for leaks that can cause fires
Compact SUV Hyundai Venue crosses 100,000 sales-mark since launch last year
Hyundai likely to reach 90% of last year's sales levels by end of July
Hyundai records over 1.5 mn visitors on its online car sales platform
Maruti, Hyundai, Tata Motors witness brisk sales during Navratri period
-
Hyundai Motor India on Sunday reported an 8.2 per cent increase in total sales at 68,835 units for October.
The company had sold 63,610 units in October 2019.
The auto major recorded its highest ever monthly domestic sales of 56,605 units last month, up 13.2 per cent from 50,010 units in October 2019, the company said in a statement.
The company had achieved the previous highest monthly domestic sales number in October 2018 with 52,001 units.
"The October month sales performance has set a positive tone for the overall business environment and we are confident that the company will continue to strongly contribute towards sustainable growth of the economy, community and all its stakeholders," Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales,Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said.
The company's exports, however, declined by 10.1 per cent to 12,230 units as compared with 13,600 units in October last year, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU