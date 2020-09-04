JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2020 » News

Australian board sees steep rise in bio-bubble budget for India series, BBL
Business Standard

Another set back for CSK as Harbhajan Singh pulls out of IPL 2020

Harbhajan Singh has been a part of CSK during the past two years is currently in Jalandhar, Punjab with his family and requested privacy

Topics
Chennai Super Kings | Harbhajan Singh | Bio-Bubble

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Chennai Super Kings during practice session. Photo: PTI
I have decided to take a break due to personal reasons in these difficult times, says Harbhajan Singh. Photo: PTI

Senior off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday became the second high-profile name to pull out of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) owing to "personal reasons", saying he has informed the Chennai Super Kings team management about his decision.

Check 2020 IPL latest news and updates here

The 40-year-old, who has been a part of CSK during the past two years is currently in Jalandhar, Punjab with his family and requested privacy. The IPL starts on September 19 in the UAE after being moved out of India due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

"I have informed the CSK management about my decision to pull out of this year's IPL. I have decided to take a break due to personal reasons in these difficult times. I expect that everyone would respect my need for privacy," Harbhajan told news agency PTI on Friday.

Harbhajan is one of the most successful bowlers in the history of IPL with 150 wickets.

Earlier, all-rounder Suresh Raina, who too turns up for CSK, had opted out also citing personal reasons.
First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 16:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY