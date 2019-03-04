JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

BJP focuses on organisational work ahead Lok Sabha polls

Culinary award organisers ask India to nominate chefs who can use skill to make an impact on society
Business Standard

IAF jet shoots down Pakistani military drone in Bikaner sector near Indo-Pak border

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A fighter jet of the Indian Air Force on Monday shot down a Pakistani military drone in Bikaner sector of the Indo-Pak border using an air-to-air missile, government sources said.

The Pakistani drone was shot down by a Sukhoi-30 aircraft at around 11:30 AM, minutes after a ground-based radar station detected the flying machine, they said.

It was the second unsuccessful attempt by Pakistan to send a spy drone inside India in the last six days.

The radar station in the area detected the enemy drone following which one of the fighter jets deployed in the area shot it down, they said.

The downing of the jet came in the midst of heightened tension between India and Pakistan after IAF struck a terrorist training camp in Pakistan's Balakot and subsequent retaliation by Islamabad.

A Pakistani drone was shot down by India on February 27 along Indo-Pak border in Kutch in Gujarat.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, March 04 2019. 20:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements