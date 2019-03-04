IAF jet shoots down Pakistani military drone in Bikaner sector near Indo-Pak border

A fighter jet of the on Monday shot down a Pakistani drone in sector of the Indo-Pak border using an air-to-air missile, government sources said.

The Pakistani drone was shot down by a Sukhoi-30 aircraft at around 11:30 AM, minutes after a ground-based radar station detected the flying machine, they said.

It was the second unsuccessful attempt by to send a drone inside in the last six days.

The radar station in the area detected the enemy drone following which one of the fighter jets deployed in the area shot it down, they said.

The downing of the jet came in the midst of heightened tension between and after IAF struck a terrorist training camp in Pakistan's Balakot and subsequent retaliation by

A Pakistani drone was shot down by on February 27 along Indo-Pak border in Kutch in

