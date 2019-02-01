IAG boss says 'very confident' of Brexit aviation deal

Willie Walsh, of owner IAG, said Friday that he was "very confident" that and would reach a "comprehensive agreement" on post-

Walsh, speaking at a relaunch of global Oneworld, added that a chaotic no-deal would not deter passengers from flying.

"I remain very confident that we will see a comprehensive agreement between the UK and the EU on aviation," told journalists at the event in central

"I've seen nothing to suggest that confidence is misplaced." He added: " has been one of the best successes of and it will continue to be after Brexit; we will continue to see flights operating, and I think everybody is clear on that at this stage."



Questioned about the industry impact of a disorderly no-deal Brexit, he replied: "I don't think it's going to have any impact on passenger numbers."



was also quizzed about the future of the superjumbo, one day after its maker, European Airbus, revealed it was in talks with over a deal reached last year for 36 of its jets, the world's largest passenger aircraft.

suggest that the Gulf carrier is considering converting some or all of the order to the smaller A350.

"I've no concerns about the We are very pleased with the 12 A380s that BA operates. It's been an excellent aircraft for us," said.

The boss however urged to be more "aggressive" on pricing.

"I've been very clear with that if they want to sell the aircraft they are going to have to be very aggressive on the price because there is great competition between aircraft manufacturers at the moment." Walsh said that was in "the late stages of negotiations" with Airbus, US Boeing, as well as engine-makers and GE, to get more wide-body aircraft to replace its ageing 747 jumbo jets.

"We have made it clear to that we might consider some additional aircraft but it would only be at a price that we would find attractive," Walsh said.

"We have not been able to reach that level that would encourage us to get new A380s.

