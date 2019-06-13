IAS officer Kundan Kumar appointed PS to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

was Thursday appointed to Defence Rajnath Singh, according to a order.

Kumar, a 2004 batch of cadre, will have a tenure up to Februray 3, 2020, it said.

Navneet will be to Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj

Kothari is a 2001 batch of cadre.

IAS officer has been appointed PS to Youth Affairs and Rijiju is also the

will be to Power, and New and is a 2009 of cadre.

IRS officer has been appointed PS to Animal Husbandry, Dairying and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)