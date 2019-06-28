Idris Elba pens song for his 'Hobbs & Shaw' villain

Hollywood star Idris Elba has revealed that he has written a song based on his "Hobbs & Shaw" antagonist, Brixton, and the track will feature in the upcoming movie.

The film follows Dwayne Johnson's Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw, as they join forces to stop cyber-enhanced villain Brixton from stealing a globe-threatening virus and unleashing it upon the world.

"People know that I DJ and I make music and all that, but the hybrid of being able to put something that I've made specifically for a movie I'm in is new territory for me," Elba told Entertainment Weekly.

The 46-year-old actor said he wrote the song in between the scenes while filming the David Leitch-directed movie.

He then recorded the track with Cypress Hill and sent the final mix to the director, who decided to add it in the movie.

"Idris is an artist in so many ways; he's an incredible actor and also a martial artist and a musician. And when you're surrounded by artists like that, you want to just take advantage of it and support the creativity and see where it goes," Leitch said.

