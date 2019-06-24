JUST IN
IIL sets up new sterile filling facility in Telangana

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

: Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL), a city-based biologicals company, Monday announced the ground-breaking of a new Sterile Filling Facility (SFF) at its manufacturing plant in Phase III of Genome Valley, in Ranga Reddy district, with an investment of Rs 75 crore.

According to a press release issued by IIL, with this upcoming filling facility, the company expects to increase its capacity to supply lifesaving vaccines such as the Anti Rabies Vaccine (ARV) Abhayrab.

The new state-of-the-art facility expected to be ready later next year.

The sterile filling facility is equipped with hi-end equipment from the world's best manufacturers, in line with the requirements of the nature of work handled at the plant, it said.

K Anand Kumar, Managing Director of IIL said the animal health and human health player has a long history of supplying vaccines critical to public health.

"We are constantly striving to make the vaccines affordable and accessible to reach the benefits of preventive healthcare to maximum number of people. The expansion at Karkapatla plant is in line with our mission and will help meet the growing requirements of critical vaccines," he said.

IIL has four manufacturing facilities at various locations Karkapatla, Telangana Human Vaccines and Animal Health Formulations; Udhagamadalam, Tamil Nadu Anti Rabies production unit; Hyderabad, Telangana Human Biologicals Unit (Gachibowli) and animal vaccines unit; Dargaville, New Zealand - New Bovine Serum.

First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 13:55 IST

