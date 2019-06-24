IIL sets up new sterile filling facility in Telangana

-
ALSO READ
'Comprehensive master plan soon to convert Hyd to global city'
Phase-II of T-Hub to begin operation in 2nd half of 2019: CEO
People are laughing at Kishan Reddy for calling Hyderabad a terrorist hub: KCR
Telangana moots aircraft, submarine museum in Hyderabad
T-Hub announces second batch of startups for its incubation
-
: Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL), a city-based biologicals company, Monday announced the ground-breaking of a new Sterile Filling Facility (SFF) at its manufacturing plant in Phase III of Genome Valley, in Ranga Reddy district, with an investment of Rs 75 crore.
According to a press release issued by IIL, with this upcoming filling facility, the company expects to increase its capacity to supply lifesaving vaccines such as the Anti Rabies Vaccine (ARV) Abhayrab.
The new state-of-the-art facility expected to be ready later next year.
The sterile filling facility is equipped with hi-end equipment from the world's best manufacturers, in line with the requirements of the nature of work handled at the plant, it said.
K Anand Kumar, Managing Director of IIL said the animal health and human health player has a long history of supplying vaccines critical to public health.
"We are constantly striving to make the vaccines affordable and accessible to reach the benefits of preventive healthcare to maximum number of people. The expansion at Karkapatla plant is in line with our mission and will help meet the growing requirements of critical vaccines," he said.
IIL has four manufacturing facilities at various locations Karkapatla, Telangana Human Vaccines and Animal Health Formulations; Udhagamadalam, Tamil Nadu Anti Rabies production unit; Hyderabad, Telangana Human Biologicals Unit (Gachibowli) and animal vaccines unit; Dargaville, New Zealand - New Bovine Serum.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU