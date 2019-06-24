IIL sets up new sterile filling facility in Telangana

: (IIL), a city-based biologicals company, Monday announced the ground-breaking of a new Sterile Filling Facility (SFF) at its in Phase III of Genome Valley, in Reddy district, with an investment of Rs 75 crore.

According to a press release issued by IIL, with this upcoming filling facility, the company expects to increase its capacity to supply lifesaving vaccines such as the Anti Rabies Vaccine (ARV) Abhayrab.

The new state-of-the-art facility expected to be ready later next year.

The sterile filling facility is equipped with hi-end equipment from the world's best manufacturers, in line with the requirements of the nature of work handled at the plant, it said.

K Anand Kumar, of said the animal has a long history of supplying vaccines critical to public health.

"We are constantly striving to make the vaccines affordable and accessible to reach the benefits of preventive healthcare to maximum number of people. The expansion at is in line with our mission and will help meet the growing requirements of critical vaccines," he said.

has four at various locations Karkapatla, Human Vaccines and Animal Health Formulations; Udhagamadalam, Tamil Nadu Anti Rabies production unit; Hyderabad, Human Biologicals Unit (Gachibowli) and animal vaccines unit; Dargaville, - New Bovine Serum.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)