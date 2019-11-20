Imran Khan-led govt's days are numbered: warns Pak cleric Fazlur Rehman

-
Firebrand cleric-cum-politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman has fired a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying the "Gorbachev of Pakistan" was heading a government that has its days numbered.
Speaking at a sit-in in Bannu city in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, the hard-line cleric and leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) hit out at the prime minister for calling opposition leaders "thieves", alleging that the "selected" government has offered National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to Khan's sister.
