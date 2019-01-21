India 4th most attractive investment market for global CEOs: PwC survey

CEOs' confidence in global economic growth has dipped dramatically by a record jump in but has emerged as 'the rising star' by surpassing the UK to become fourth most attractive destination, a PwC survey said Monday.

Released on the first day of the (WEF) annual meeting, the survey also showed that China's popularity was falling among global CEOs but remained second most attractive after the US. However, both the countries saw their attractiveness dip sharply.

The survey of more than 1,300 CEOs in 91 countries saw India's popularity falling marginally from 9 per cent to 8 per cent.

The US topped with 27 per cent (down from 46 per cent last year), followed by with 24 per cent (down from 33 per cent) and at 13 per cent (down from 20 per cent).

However, 15 per cent CEOs said, "they don't know" which was the market outside their home territory was the most attractive one for investment (up from 8 per cent last year). This was only next to the US and and higher than the percentage of CEOs naming or as the most attractive destination.

The percentage of CEOs saying there is "no other territory" also jumped sharply from 1 per cent to 8 per cent.

" is the rising star on the list of most attractive investment markets despite a slightly lower share of the votes," PwC said, adding it surpassed last year and now it has overtaken the UK, which suffers from continuing uncertainty regarding Brexit.

It also said that India has always been the most buoyant territory in terms of revenue confidence.

On overall confidence, the survey said nearly 30 per cent of leaders believe global economic growth would decline in the next 12 months, approximately six times the level of 5 per cent last year to make it a record jump in

This is in sharp contrast to a record jump on optimism about global economic growth from 29 per cent to 57 per cent last year. This has now fallen to 42 per cent.

North American CEOs saw the biggest dip in optimism.

said the CEOs' views of the global economy mirror the major economic outlooks being adjusted downward.

With the rise of trade tensions and protectionism, it stands to reason that confidence is waning, he said while releasing the survey.

Confidence in short term revenue growth has also fallen sharply with only 35 per cent saying they are very confident of their own company's growth prospects over the next 12 months.

The survey also found that 85 per cent of CEOs believe that would dramatically change their over the next five years. Nearly two-third view AI as something that would have a larger impact than the Internet.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)