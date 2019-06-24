India's crude steel output grows 5 pc in May: worldsteel

India's output rose 5.1 per cent to 9.196 million tonnes (MT) during May 2019, according to a report.

The country had produced 8.753 MT of during the same month in 2018, the global body said in its latest report.

Global production for the 64 countries reporting to the (worldsteel) was 162.744 MT in May 2019, a rise of 5.4 per cent, compared to 154.460 MT in May 2018, it said.

" produced 9.196 MT of crude steel in May 2019, up 5.1 per cent over 8.753 MT in May 2018," the report said.

has registered a 10 per cent rise in its output of crude steel at 89.091 MT as against 81.018 MT during same month last year.

Japan, from whom bagged the tag of world's second largest of crude steel, has reported a fall of 4.6 per cent in its output at 8.676 MT as compared to 9.096 MT in May 2018.

The US produced 7.653 MT of crude steel in May 2019, a 5.4 per cent increase as against 7.263 MT in May 2018.

In the EU, the association said, produced 2.215 MT of crude steel in May 2019, produced 1.2 MT, 1.276 MT.

While South Korea's stood at 6.371 MT, and produced 2.751 MT and 3.063 MT of metal, respectively, during May 2019.

The (worldsteel) is one of the largest and most dynamic industry associations in the world, with members in every major

It represents steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and research institutes. Members represent around 85 per cent of global

