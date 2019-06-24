

Top academics across the world have welcomed the entry of India-based O P Global University (JGU) into the top 1,000 of the prestigious (QS) World University Rankings 2020.

global rankings 2020, which were released on June 19 in London, had 50 new entrants globally, and the JGU, established in 2009, became the youngest university to break into the rankings, coming in at the 751-800 rank band.

Nine Indian institutions, including IIT-Bombay, IIT- and IISc- and University, were among the top 500.

Richard Levin, of Yale University, expressed his delight, saying he was an early supporter of

David M Malone, of the University and of the UN, said it was a tribute to the excellent faculty that the university has assembled and the excellent students it has attracted, read a statement by

C Raj Kumar, Founding of JGU, said it was humbling to be acknowledged and appreciated by individuals and institutions "who have themselves inspired us in our institution building journey".

"It is a testament to what can achieve as a nation in its relentless pursuit of excellence towards building a knowledge society," he said.

According to the statement, David B Wilkins, vice-dean for global initiatives on the legal profession and faculty director of the centre on the legal profession, Harvard Law School, said, "I am thrilled to hear that has been listed in the World University Rankings for 2020. This is an unprecedented honour for a university which is just celebrating its tenth anniversary, and a testament to the incredible hard work and dedication of each and every one of you."



Similarly, former Pro- of the said the world rankings of universities provided one of the most widely respected, objective, assessments of how universities rank amongst their peers.

"It is fantastic that JGU has been ranked among the top 800 universities globally, within just ten years of its founding," she added.

According to the statement, Professor Anthony Forster, of University of Essex, said, "JGU is the youngest, non-stem, non-medicine university in the world to have been ranked in the 2020 and at the we are delighted to be a partner with a young university that is committed to excellence in and research.

Professor Paul Wellings, and Principal of said JGU's entry was strategically significant for as it was a young university with strengths in business and social sciences which recognised as among the world's best.

Professor Shyam Sunder, James L Frank Professor of Accounting, Economics, and Finance, Yale School of Management, said, "By creating an intensive learning environment with talented faculty and students, JGU is pioneering a new kind of university in Such seed farms of knowledge enable India to reap dividends instead of disasters from its demography. JGU shows the way to how Indian higher can be among the best in quality education, scholarship, and innovation.

