JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

9 Takshaks rescued, 2 arrested

BJP parliamentary board meets to strategise on Lok Sabha polls
Business Standard

India's envoy to Pakistan to reach Islamabad Saturday: MEA

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India's High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria will reach Islamabad on Saturday having completed his consultations here, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Bisaria had been called to New Delhi for consultations following the Pulwama attack last month.

"High Commissioner of India to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria, is returning to Islamabad after having completed his consultations in India. He will reach Islamabad on 9 March 2019 and resume his duties," MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in response to a media query regarding Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan's return to Islamabad.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) killed 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.

India launched a counter-terror operation in Balakot on February 26. The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat and captured its pilot, who was handed over to India on March 1.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, March 08 2019. 23:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements