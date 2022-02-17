India's mobile subscriber count down by 12.8 mn in Dec 2021: Trai data

The mobile user count in India fell by 12.8 million in December 2021 compared to the previous month, with Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea suffering subscriber losses, even as Bharti Airtel added customers, data showed on Thursday.

Reliance Jio lost about 12.9 million wireless subscribers, and that pulled down its mobile subscriber tally to 415.7 million in December 2021.

Vodafone Idea lost 1.61 million mobile subscribers, and its base stood at 265.5 million in December 2021.

In contrast, Airtel gained 475,000 customers, ramping up its wireless user base to 355.7 million, as per monthly subscriber data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)