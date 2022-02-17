Ambuja Cements to invest Rs 3,500 cr for raising cement grinding capacity

-
ALSO READ
Markets today: Will price hike in Delhi-NCR de-rail rally in cement stocks?
Chart Check: Ambuja, India Cements range-bound; UltraTech can gain up to 8%
Cement shares in demand; UltraTech, ACC, Ambuja hit record highs
SICMA requests FM to facilitate movement of cement to deficit regions
Cement shares trade firm; UltraTech, ACC, Ambuja Cements gain up to 2%
-
Ambuja Cements Ltd, part of Swiss building material major Holcim group (earlier LafargeHolcim), on Thursday announced an investment of Rs 3,500 crore for expansion of its cement grinding capacity.
"The board has approved in principle an investment of Rs 3,500 crore for a cement grinding expansion plan of potential 7.0 million tonnes across our existing grinding units at Sankrail and Farakka and at a greenfield (fresh) location at Barh, in Bihar," Neeraj Akhoury, CEO of Holcim India and MD & CEO of Ambuja Cements, said in an earnings statement.
This is supported by a 3.2-million tonne brownfield (existing) clinker expansion at the company's existing integrated plant in Bhatapara, Chhattisgarh, he added.
Ambuja Cements Ltd is one of the leading cement companies in India and is active in four business segments cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and solutions & products.
Currently, Ambuja Cement has an annual cement production capacity of 31 million tonnes with six integrated cement manufacturing plants and eight cement grinding units across the country.
Its consolidated revenue from operation stood at Rs 28,965.46 crore in 2021.
Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 359.40 apiece on the BSE, down 0.43 per cent from the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU