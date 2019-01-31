India's response to Qureshi-Mirwaiz talk has reduced Indo-Pak ties to lowest level: Mehbooba

PDP Thursday said India's response to telephonic conversation between and separatist leader has reduced the ties between the two countries to the lowest level.

"Terming a phone call between Pakistani FM & sahab as anti- has reduced ties to an unbelievable nadir," Mehbooba said in a series of tweets.

"A foreign policy dictated by the compulsions of electoral is shockingly pathetic," the former of Jammu and added.

Referring to past engagements between Pakistani officials and Hurriyat leaders in the state, Mehbooba said it was in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA regime that meetings between separatists and Pakistani officials were facilitated.

"Ironically it was the NDA under Vajpayee ji that facilitated meetings between Hurriyat leaders & Pakistani dignitaries plus allowing them to visit to hold talks with the establishment including the then Musharraf," she said.

Wednesday summoned Pakistan's and categorically told him that Qureshi's telephonic conversation with was a "brazen attempt" to subvert India's unity and violate its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement, said the High Commissioner was "cautioned" that persistence of such behaviour by will have "implications".

The had on Tuesday said Qureshi spoke with the and apprised him of the efforts of the to highlight the issue.

