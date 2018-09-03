India to take part in tsunami mock drill on Sept 4,5

along with 23 other nations, would be participating in a major Indian ocean-wide mock exercise (drill) on September four and five, which would involve evacuation of thousands of people from coastal areas in over half a dozen states.

The exercise, known as IOWave18, is being organised by the (IOC) of UNESCO, which coordinated the setting up of the Warning and Mitigation System (IOTWMS) in the aftermath of December 26, 2004 tsunami, an official release said here Monday.

The Indian Early Warning Centre (ITEWC), based out of the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), Hyderabad, is an autonomous institution under the

The state-of-the-art warning centre, operational since October 2007, has all necessary computational and for the reception of real-time data from seismic and sea-level networks, tsunami modeling, as well as generation and dissemination of tsunami bulletins for the entire region, it said.

"The IOWave18 exercise will simulate countries being put in a tsunami warning situation and require the (NTWC), i.e., INCOIS in case of India, and and Local Disaster Management Offices (NDMO/LDMO) to implement their Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)," it said.

The release further said, besides testing the SOPs and communication links at all levels of the warning chain, a primary objective of IOWave18 exercise is to enhance tsunami preparedness at community level.

The purpose of exercise is to increase tsunami preparedness, evaluate response capabilities in each state and improve coordination throughout the region.

The exercise would involve the evacuation of more than 1,25,000 people from the coastal communities of Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Goa, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)